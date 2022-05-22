Much cooler Sunday, chance for storms Monday, Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly start to the day over the South Plains with lows in the 30s in the northwest, 40s central communities and a few 50s off of the Caprock. These are much lower than normal for temperatures over the region.

The cool air will remain in place Sunday as east to southeast winds remain in place in the afternoon which will lead to highs in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but not as windy and more clouds in the late afternoon hours.

Rain chances return to the area overnight, especially in the southern and eastern South Plains.

On Monday and Tuesday showers and storms are possible over all of the region and some of those could be strong to severe. Primary concerns will be 1 inch hail and winds of 50-60 mph or higher.

Also, some heavy rain will be possible with some storms over the area Monday through Tuesday.

As for the daytime temps they will remain below normal through most of the week. It does look like afternoon highs will return to the 80s by Thursday and in the 90s by Friday into next weekend.

