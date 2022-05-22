Pereira finishes third at PGA Championship

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

TULSA, Oklahoma – Mito Pereira finished tied for third at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in the first PGA Tour ‘Major’ of his career. A former Red Raider, Pereira held a three-stroke lead going into the final round of the tournament before shooting a 5-over, 75 on Sunday in the final round.

With a one-shot lead going to No. 18, he hit his tee shot into the creek off the tee and made double bogey to finish third. He played his last five holes in 3 over.

Pereira turned pro after he finished his freshman season at Texas Tech (2014-15) with a 72.2 stroke average through 13 events. He earned Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors after shooting 9-under for eighth place at the tournament which was also played at Southern Hills. In his rookie season on the PGA Tour, he finished third at the Fortinet Championship in September for his best finish on Tour.

Pereira is a rookie on the PGA Tour after he earned wins at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, REX Hospital Open and Country Club de Bogota Championship on the Korn Ferry last season to secure a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA Tour. Pereira finished tied for fourth at the Olympics last summer for Chile after earning his place in a seven-player playoff for the bronze medal.

