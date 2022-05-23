2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Central Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Desk officials.

Police were called to the 50th and Belmont Ave., which is near 50th and Chicago, at 4 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

One shooting victim has serious injuries. The condition of the second shooting victim is not known at this time.

Lubbock Police are on the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Eastbound traffic on 50th Street is blocked between Chicago Ave. and Belmont Ave.

This is a developing story.

