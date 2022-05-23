Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
14-year-old dead after struck by car near 50th and Ave. S
- Police say Zakodi White was trying to cross 50th Street when he was hit Saturday afternoon
- The driver of the car suffered minor injuries
- Read more: Teen dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle near 50th & T
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near 50th and Frankford early Saturday morning
- Police say Ramon Ramirez got into a fight in a the parking lot of a business and was then hit by a car
- The driver fled the scene
- More here: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock
First baby formula shipment arrives in the U.S. from Europe
- 78,000 pounds of formula will not be put on shelves, it will go to hospitals and doctors offices
- Another shipment of Gerber formula is expected to arrive Wednesday, but no where on where it will go
- Details here: 78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.