Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

14-year-old dead after struck by car near 50th and Ave. S

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near 50th and Frankford early Saturday morning

First baby formula shipment arrives in the U.S. from Europe

  • 78,000 pounds of formula will not be put on shelves, it will go to hospitals and doctors offices
  • Another shipment of Gerber formula is expected to arrive Wednesday, but no where on where it will go
  • Details here: 78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900...
Teen dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle near 50th & T
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
Texas Tech will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will face No. 7...
No. 2 seed Texas Tech to face No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday in Big 12 Championship
South Plains College has confirmed that Texans Head Coach Steve Green has accepted a job with...
Steve Green joining Red Raiders staff

Latest News

The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight gathers for a group photo at the National Museum of...
South Plains Honor Flight visits Tomb of the Unknown; shows gratitude to women, Marines, Army veterans
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Sunday, May 22
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Sunday, May 22
Cool temperatures will continue as the chances of strong to possibly severe storms returns to...
Cooler temps continue, chance for storms Monday, Tuesday
A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900...
Teen dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle near 50th & T