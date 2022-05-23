Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

14-year-old dead after struck by car near 50th and Ave. S

Police say Zakodi White was trying to cross 50th Street when he was hit Saturday afternoon

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near 50th and Frankford early Saturday morning

Police say Ramon Ramirez got into a fight in a the parking lot of a business and was then hit by a car

The driver fled the scene

First baby formula shipment arrives in the U.S. from Europe

78,000 pounds of formula will not be put on shelves, it will go to hospitals and doctors offices

Another shipment of Gerber formula is expected to arrive Wednesday, but no where on where it will go

