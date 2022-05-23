Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.(Source: Anthony Quintano/CC BY-ND 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia on Monday sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Zuckerberg in D.C. Superior Court. The lawsuit maintains that Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.

Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta Platforms spokesman Andy Stone declined to comment. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900...
Teen dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle near 50th & T
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
Texas Tech will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will face No. 7...
No. 2 seed Texas Tech to face No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday in Big 12 Championship

Latest News

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell
Lubbock Police Chief on list of candidates vying to be Kansas City Police Chief
2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
Lea County Sheriff's Office
Toddler in critical condition in Lubbock after Hobbs shooting