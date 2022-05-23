Local Listings
DPS: Texas Rangers waiting on autopsy results to report identities of 2 found dead near Friona

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found dead near Friona on Saturday morning.
By Kaitlin Johnson and Kevin Welch
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found dead near Friona on Saturday morning.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Cindy Barkley said today the autopsies are taking place, but it is unclear when results will come in.

The department is only saying the bodies are those of a 37-year-old Dimmitt man and a 27-year-old Friona woman.

A landowner found the bodies near a Farm to Market road in Castro County around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

