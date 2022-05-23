Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Champion

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Champion, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff says she is super sweet and goofy. Champion loves humans so much she doesn’t want to share, so it’s best if she’s the only dog at first. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brownie.

