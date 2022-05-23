Lubbock Police Chief on list of candidates vying to be Kansas City Police Chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an article published today in the Kansas City Star, Chief Mitchell is on a list of candidates who are early contenders for the Chief of Police position in Kansas City.

The article states it could be up to a year before the position is filled, but Chief Mitchell is listed as a candidate, along with five other people.

Chief Mitchell is a former Kansas City Police Department Major. He became the Lubbock Police Chief after serving as the Chief of Police for Temple, Texas. Chief Mitchell has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

As of 5 p.m., Monday, we are awaiting a statement from Chief Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.