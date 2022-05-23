Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Police Chief on list of candidates vying to be Kansas City Police Chief

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an article published today in the Kansas City Star, Chief Mitchell is on a list of candidates who are early contenders for the Chief of Police position in Kansas City.

The article states it could be up to a year before the position is filled, but Chief Mitchell is listed as a candidate, along with five other people.

Chief Mitchell is a former Kansas City Police Department Major. He became the Lubbock Police Chief after serving as the Chief of Police for Temple, Texas. Chief Mitchell has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

As of 5 p.m., Monday, we are awaiting a statement from Chief Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900...
Teen dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle near 50th & T
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
Texas Tech will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will face No. 7...
No. 2 seed Texas Tech to face No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday in Big 12 Championship

Latest News

2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
Lea County Sheriff's Office
Toddler in critical condition in Lubbock after Hobbs shooting
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
Teenager Eli Rouse has eosinophilic esophagitis, so he relies on a specialized formula to get...
‘Life or death’: Teen with chronic disease relies on formula to survive