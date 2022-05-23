Local Listings
Primary runoffs election Tuesday, May 24

(Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voting is Tuesday for the May 24 primary runoffs. More than 10,000 voters cast a ballot during early voting, the most since 2016.

There are local and statewide races on the ballot. In Lubbock County, Republican voters will choose a representative for State House District 84, and a judge for Lubbock County Court at Law Number Two.

Both parties will choose nominees for other statewide offices, like attorney general, who will face off in November.

You can vote at any United Store, at the Texas Tech Recreation Center, and some community centers throughout the county. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more information, including voter ID requirements, at votelubbock.org.

