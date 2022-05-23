Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”

A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.
By WLOX Staff, WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB/WLOX/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy in Mississippi drowned in a resort pool over the weekend in what police are calling “a horrible accident.”

The toddler was found in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi. He and his family were vacationing from Port Allen, WLOX reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just after Sunday evening, according to WAFB.

Other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic, according to WLOX. One visitor said the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi police called the incident a horrible accident, saying the investigation found no indication of any criminal activity. Security video of the pool was reviewed as part of the investigation.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

A spokesperson with Margaritaville also clarified to WLOX that the pool has attendants, not lifeguards, who are certified in CPR.

Copyright 2022 WAFB/WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900...
Teen dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle near 50th & T
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
Texas Tech will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will face No. 7...
No. 2 seed Texas Tech to face No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday in Big 12 Championship

Latest News

FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell
Lubbock Police Chief: ‘I will not be applying,’ after name appears on list of candidates for Kansas City Police Chief