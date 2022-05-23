Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900...
Teen dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle near 50th & T
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
A Tesla owner responds to his car catching fire in California City.
‘I didn’t know how to react’: Owner shocked after Tesla catches fire
Texas Tech will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will face No. 7...
No. 2 seed Texas Tech to face No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday in Big 12 Championship

Latest News

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell
Lubbock Police Chief on list of candidates vying to be Kansas City Police Chief
2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
Lea County Sheriff's Office
Toddler in critical condition in Lubbock after Hobbs shooting