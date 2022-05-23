Severe thunderstorm watch Lubbock, much of area until 11 p.m.

Local Listings
The KCBD viewing area is at a slight risk of severe storms late today and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) places the entire viewing area in the risk area. The main threats are large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain.(KCBD First Alert)
By John Robison and Matt Ernst
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lubbock and much of the South Plains, in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, May 23. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the South Plains late this afternoon into this evening. Some storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind.

A severe watch will likely be issued soon for parts of the region. Remember, a watch means severe weather is possible. Warnings will be issued when severe weather is happening.

As of mid-afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms have started to develop over the southern South Plains. And, farther west, scattered storms have also developed in Eastern New Mexico, moving to the ENE. Showers and storms will likely congeal into a line that spreads from west to east across the area into this evening. As storms become more numerous, the main threat into tonight will be strong wind. Localized flooding will also be possible.

Even though it’s relatively cool outside, everything in weather is relative. Colder air aloft means there is some instability in place. And there is some shear, to help organize storms today.

There is the chance for another round of strong to severe storms on Tuesday. The high temperature will likely be in the 70s through Wednesday, with much hotter weather late this week and weekend, with triple digits likely Saturday and Sunday.

