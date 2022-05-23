Severe storms and heavy rain possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The chance of rain for the South Plains will continue to increase through the day, peaking tonight into tomorrow. With the rain chance, scattered thunderstorms are likely. Some may become severe. Some may produce heavy rainfall.

It’s one of our most hopeful outlooks for rain in months.

The KCBD viewing area is at a slight risk of severe storms late today and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) places the entire viewing area in the risk area. The main threats are large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain. (KCBD First Alert)

Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers are likely late today, tonight, and again late tomorrow. The storms bring with them a slight severe weather risk. The main threats are hail, up to about two inches in diameter, and damaging wind gusts, perhaps around 70 mph.

Heavy rainfall, however, also is a threat. Or possibly a promise. It won’t end the drought, but it is likely to set it back a bit.

Following our much cooler weekend, another relatively cool day or two for much of the area. See the story for our increasing chances for storms and rain. (KCBD First Alert)

Following our much cooler weekend, another relatively cool day or two for much of the area. Highs in the low to mid-70s will be common, with the exception of the western viewing area where some sunshine will help to push temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday morning will be quite chilly. Lows in the 40s are expected on the Caprock, though not as chilly off the Caprock.

Wednesday afternoon will be a little warmer. Temperatures again will peak in the 70s.

The cooler weather will continue through the middle of next week. Lubbock area lows will range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Highs from the low to mid-70s.

Temperatures will climb late this week, with scorching triple-digit highs this Memorial Holiday Weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Keep up with possible changes and updates here on our Weather Page and in the KCBD Weather App.

