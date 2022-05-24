$1.5M invested to support new business park in Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a $1.5 million grant to Andrews Economic Development Corporation for “critical infrastructure to support a new business park.” The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, the project will provide road and water infrastructure for the Northwest Business Park. The grant will be matched with $2.4 million in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs. It is also expected to generate $62 million in private investment.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to respond to and recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment will provide new space for businesses to grow in West Texas, supporting a robust, diverse regional economy.”

“The Economic Development Administration works closely with communities to support locally-driven economic development strategies to drive growth,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “The infrastructure improvements provided through this EDA investment will create new opportunities for businesses to locate and expand in Andrews, creating good-paying jobs in the community.”

“Road and water infrastructure is vital to the development of our communities, and I thank the Economic Development Administration for this grant supporting the Northwest Business Park in Andrews,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This investment will create more jobs and greater economic opportunities for Texans in the Permian Basin for generations to come.”

