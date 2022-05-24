Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell
Lubbock Police Chief: ‘I will not be applying,’ after name appears on list of candidates for Kansas City Police Chief
Lea County Sheriff's Office
Toddler in critical condition in Lubbock after Hobbs shooting

Latest News

A woman says she shot and killed an intruder at her Florida home.
Woman recalls shooting, killing intruder at Florida home
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
News cameras were rolling as the suspect jumped into the truck, and several firefighters...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to steal firetruck while crews battle fire
A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather...
Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains