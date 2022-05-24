Severe thunderstorm watch Lubbock, locations south, until 10 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re watching the potential for another round of thunderstorms, some severe, across the region this afternoon into the evening. Like yesterday, not everyone will get rain. But in some spots, severe storms are likely.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the southern half of the area, including Lubbock. Other locations included in the watch are Morton, Levelland, Ralls, Hobbs, Brownfield, Post, Seminole, Lamesa and Snyder. The watch goes until 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. (National Weather Service)

Rainfall was widespread from multiple rounds of rain and storms last night into early this morning. Steve has a detailed recap here. There were also some tornadoes from a storm that developed near Morton then slowly moved east, finally weakening as it approached Lubbock. A National Weather Service survey crew is out today, seeing if there is tornado damage from the storm. Tornadoes are rated based on damage; the incredible photos of the large tornado north of Morton, south of Enochs may not have a significant rating if it didn’t cause damage (which is certainly what we root for when these storms develop).

It is relatively cool outside. It’s warmer over the southern South Plains, south of a surface boundary (like a front). Even though it’s not a hot day, the air aloft is colder...which means there is still some instability. An upper-level disturbance will move across the region this afternoon, helping storms to develop.

While not every storm will be severe, it’s likely storms near that surface boundary will be better organized. There will be the potential for large hail and damaging wind. A couple tornadoes are possible across the region, as well. Also, localized flooding will be possible. There are many dirt roads flooded where the heaviest rain fell yesterday.

While we haven’t yet completed a full post-analysis of what kept yesterday’s tornadic supercell going, there were a few surface boundaries in place; one was over the southern South Plains lifting northward a few hours earlier. This may have been the small-scale feature that helped support such a remarkable storm...that thankfully avoided communities.

Keep in mind a watch will be issued when severe weather is possible. Warnings are issued when severe weather is ongoing.

