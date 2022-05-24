Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Primary Runoff Elections

  • There are several local and state races on the ballot
  • Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • You can find more information, including voter ID requirements, at votelubbock.org.

Storms spawn tornadoes on the South Plains

Woman injured in shooting near 50th and Belmont Ave.

