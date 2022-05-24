Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Primary Runoff Elections

There are several local and state races on the ballot

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more information, including voter ID requirements, at votelubbock.org

Storms spawn tornadoes on the South Plains

Sever storms produced at least three tornadoes Monday night on the South Plains

No tornado damage was reported, but there were reports of wind damage in Hockley County

Read more here: Tornado touches down near Morton, severe thunderstorm watch for Lubbock, locations west & north, until 11 p.m.

Woman injured in shooting near 50th and Belmont Ave.

Investigators say a man shot a woman and then crashed his pickup truck into another vehicle

Their names have not been released

Details: 2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting

