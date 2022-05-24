KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fiona

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fiona, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a sweet, loving three-year-old pitbull.

She is the total package. She walks well on a leash and gets along well with other dogs. She knows a few tricks and is partly house trained. Fiona is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Champion.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.