LPD: ‘avoid Quaker, Indiana, and University between 114th Street and 130th Street’ for water on road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a large portion of south Lubbock after multiple vehicles got stuck in water on the roadways.

All right, folks. We need you to avoid Quaker, Indiana, and University between 114th Street and 130th Street. There's a ton of water on the road, and vehicles are getting stuck. Find another route, or better yet, give it some time for the water to drain! pic.twitter.com/YGuDavfHWL — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 24, 2022

LPD initially closed traffic at the intersection of 125th Street and Indiana Avenue due to high water from severe storms.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lubbock County until 6:15 p.m. A Flash Flood warning has also been issued for Lubbock until 7:30 p.m.

125th Street and Indiana Avenue is closed due to high waters making the intersection impassable. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 24, 2022

