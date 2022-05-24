Local Listings
LPD: ‘avoid Quaker, Indiana, and University between 114th Street and 130th Street’ for water on road

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a large portion of south Lubbock after multiple vehicles got stuck in water on the roadways.

LPD initially closed traffic at the intersection of 125th Street and Indiana Avenue due to high water from severe storms.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lubbock County until 6:15 p.m. A Flash Flood warning has also been issued for Lubbock until 7:30 p.m.

Stay informed on severe weather changes at KCBD.com/weather.

