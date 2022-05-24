New City Council starts with discussing another street bond election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first female-majority city council met on Tuesday to begin its governing. Among the first items to discuss was calling another street bond election for later this year.

The new plan calls for creating a citizens advisory committee in June, a step former Mayor Dan Pope said the previous council avoided last time.

Along with reviewing the failed $175 million proposal last year, the new council will task this committee with creating an alternative.

“A couple of the projects are already underway at a much smaller scale than what we originally proposed. 34th Street. So there’s some new information, some new pricing available, and hopefully even some new plans on some of the streets,” said District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale.

The council has until mid-August to decide where it will go on the November ballot.

Also during the meeting, Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris was selected by the council to be Mayor Pro Tem.

