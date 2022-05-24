Texas Tech University - Costa Rica Graduates Inaugural Class

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Saturday was a historic day for Texas Tech University.

The international campus in Costa Rica that opened its doors in 2018 celebrated its first graduating class.

“These graduates are the first class to earn a Texas Tech degree completely outside the U.S.,” said President Lawrence Schovanec. “For many years, we’ve worked to advance the university’s global reach and impact. We are celebrating a historic moment for Texas Tech University and for our students in Costa Rica.”

President Schovanec attended the commencement along with Texas Tech Provost and Senior Vice President, Ron Hendrick, Vice President of the Division of Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Carol A. Sumner, Dean of the College of Education, Jesse Perez Mendez and Professor of Political Science, Katharine Hayhoe, along with other members of Texas Tech faculty and the Chairman of the Board of Regents.

“Texas Tech University - Costa Rica students exemplify students who work to improve themselves for, and in their communities,” said Hendrick. “There’s no doubt these students will represent Texas Tech as engaged, world-changing alumni.”

The university announced its intent to open an international campus in Costa Rica in 2016, and two years later, welcomed its inaugural class. Located in San José, the campus offers students in Central America an opportunity to earn credits necessary for undergraduate or graduate degrees. The programs offered are through the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business, the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, the College of Arts & Sciences and the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management within the College of Human Sciences.

The campus is supported through income generated by student enrollment and revenues collected from Promerica Group, a highly reputable multinational conglomerate of companies operating throughout Central and Latin America.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech University.