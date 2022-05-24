TTUHSC celebrated newest physicians, 7 pledged to go to military

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Health Sciences Center celebrated its newest physicians. They graduated on Monday from the School of Medicine.

The new doctors accepted their medical degrees at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Included among the interest in this group are much-needed general practitioners, but also many will continue their studies to become anesthesiologists, internists, neurologists, pediatricians, and surgeons, among other specialties.

Six of those new doctors took another oath Monday that will change their lives. All pledged to go into the military and were commissioned in the ceremony by Dr. Richard Lampe, a veteran himself, and professor of pediatrics. One graduate was not able to attend the military commissioning and promotion ceremony.

Jonathan Martin and Michael Ramirez will go into the U.S. Air Force.

Sarah Bayless, Paul Duggan, Avery Kopacz, Alexandria Murphy, and Vivian Yim will all go into the U.S. Army.

All seven will serve as captains in the military.

Family members were also there to hear their military oath as commissioned officers.

The U.S. Military Oath of Commissioned Officers:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to do the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservations or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I am about to enter; so help me God.”

