Tuesday’s severe and heavy rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much needed rain fell on the South Plains late yesterday and last night. Later this morning I’ll add rainfall reports to the end of this post. Another round of severe storms and heavy rain is possible later today.

Spotty thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon and evening. The pattern is similar to yesterday’s, with storms likely beginning late in the afternoon over the western viewing area and then drifting eastward through the evening.

Spotty thunderstorms are likely on the South Plains late this afternoon and evening. The pattern is similar to yesterday's with the main threats large hail and damaging wind. Locally heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible. (KCBD First Alert)

Though not as widespread as yesterday and last night, I anticipate some storms will become severe and heavy rain will fall on some spots. The main threats are hail, up to about two inches in diameter, and damaging wind gusts, perhaps around 70 mph. Like yesterday, an isolated tornado or two is possible.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy through mid-afternoon, then mostly cloudy. It will be another relatively cool day with highs about 10 to 20 degrees below the average for late May.

Thunderstorms are expected to end in our area by about midnight with skies becoming partly cloudy. It will get chilly and Wednesday morning will be quite chilly. Lows in the 40s are expected on the Caprock, though not as chilly off the Caprock.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, quite breezy, with highs still about 10 degrees below average. Temperatures for most will peak in the 70s.

The cooler weather will continue through Thursday morning, again a bit chilly. Lubbock area lows will range from the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny with a slight breeze and warmer. Highs for most will be in the 80s.

Summer-like heat returns Friday with highs in the 90s, and this weekend will be a scorcher with highs near to slightly above 100 degrees.

The holiday weekend, in addition to very hot, will be dry. Saturday also will be breezy, Sunday will be somewhat windy, and Monday will be windy.

