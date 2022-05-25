19-year-old killed in Seagraves plane crash

SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old from Loop, Texas, died after crashing a plane near Seagraves Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before Noon, 3.5 miles southwest of Seagraves.

Department of Public Safety officials say Ronald Wiebe was the pilot.

A farmer found the crashed plane in his field between CR 226 and CR 103. The pilot was deceased.

The cause of the plane crash is not known.

The NTSB and FAA were notified and are investigating.

