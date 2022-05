LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prosecutor Tom Brummett will be the next judge for Lubbock County Court at Law 2. He edged private attorney Bob Nebb in the Republican run-off Tuesday.

Brummett will run unopposed in the November general election.

Judge Drue Farmer did not seek re-election.

