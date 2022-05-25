Catholic Charities opening hygiene closet to help with basic necessities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Lubbock is opening a hygiene closet on Thursday.

The closet will be open on the fourth Thursday of every month between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. or anytime for emergencies. The executive director of Catholic Charities, Cynthia Quintanilla, says money is tight for everyone and even more for these lower income families.

“When we go to the store, we know that, that’s hitting our pocket book just a little bit harder and you can only imagine somebody whose living on a fixed income,” Quintanilla said.

The hygiene closet will hold basic supplies like shampoo, toilet paper, toothpaste, detergent, or cleaning supplies.

“People are struggling to cover some of the necessities, and some of that is just basic necessities,” Quintanilla said.

Families will be able to go to the charity, fill out a form of what they need, and receive a bag right then of the products they selected. There are items geared towards children but Quintanilla says she hopes this will help care givers take care of themselves.

“We’ve got some adult hygiene things in here as well that would help to cover some of the costs for the care givers, the people that are stepping up and who are actually taking care of these children,” Quintanilla said.

With the cost of everything on the rise, Kinship Navigator Coordinator, Pauletta Chambers, says she hopes this will help lower income families be able to stretch their dollars a little more.

“They can focus on those things while they’re shopping for groceries or putting gas in their car but knowing that we have another resource in our community,” Quintanilla said.

In a household, every family member can take five items each from the closet. If someone needs an item that isn’t in the closet, they can write it on the list. There is also a food pantry located in the Catholic Charities as well if any families need food supplies too.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.