City offices to be closed Memorial Day

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, May 31.

Residential Trash CollectionSolid waste collection for Monday and Tuesday, May 30 - 31, will be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday, May 31 - June 1.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

  • Both landfills will be closed on Monday, May 30, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 31.
  • Attended drop-off station will be closed on Monday, May 30, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, May 31.

LibrariesAll Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.

Community CentersAll community centers will be closed and the adult meal program will not be offered on Monday, May 30.

Cultural FacilitiesThe Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, May 30.

