Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
19 elementary school children, two teachers killed in school shooting in Uvalde
- The 18-year-old gunman died in a shootout with a border patrol officer
- This was the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012
- Follow the latest updates here: GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Primary runoff election results
- Carl Tepper won the Texas House District 84 runoff with 59% of the vote
- Tom Brummet won the Lubbock County Court at Law #2 seat with 59% of the vote
- Find all elections results here
Victims identified in Monday shooting
- Lubbock police are still looking for the suspect in a shooting at 50th and Belmont
- Police say a man shot one woman and hit another with his truck
- More here: 2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
