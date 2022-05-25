Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

19 elementary school children, two teachers killed in school shooting in Uvalde

The 18-year-old gunman died in a shootout with a border patrol officer

This was the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012

Follow the latest updates here: GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Primary runoff election results

Carl Tepper won the Texas House District 84 runoff with 59% of the vote

Tom Brummet won the Lubbock County Court at Law #2 seat with 59% of the vote

Find all elections results here

Victims identified in Monday shooting

Lubbock police are still looking for the suspect in a shooting at 50th and Belmont

Police say a man shot one woman and hit another with his truck

More here: 2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting

