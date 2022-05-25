Drying Out, Heating Up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a widespread soaking over the past two days, the KCBD viewing area will be drying out and heating up heading into the Memorial Day Weekend. Later this morning I’ll add rainfall reports to the end of this post.

It’s been a chilly start to our Wednesday. Most of the area has been in the 40s. With the breeze wind chills are occasionally dipping into the upper 30s.

After a very chilly morning, temperatures this afternoon again will run 10 to 15 degrees below average for late May. Otherwise this afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures again will run 10 to 15 degrees below average for late May. Highs will range from near 70 degrees in the northern viewing area to the mid-70s in the south.

The cooler weather will continue through tomorrow morning, which again will be a bit chilly. Lubbock area lows will range from the mid-40s to low 50s.

Thursday otherwise will be sunny with a light breeze. The afternoon will be much warmer. Temperatures will peak in the 80s.

Summer-like heat returns Friday with highs in the 90s. It will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

Sizzling heat returns this weekend with highs near to slightly above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s are likely Monday, Memorial Day.

The holiday weekend, in addition to very hot, will be dry. Saturday also will be breezy, Sunday and Monday will be at least somewhat windy.

Our area’s next chance of rain is around the middle of next week.

There’s much more on temperatures, winds, and sky conditions - including an hour by hour forecast for the next 48 hours - in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather app.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.