Early vote: Tepper leading Dist. 84 run-off
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting results show Carl Tepper is leading in the run-off for Texas House District 84 against David Glasheen.
Early results show Tepper with 59.63%, 2,929 votes; Glasheen drew 40.37%, 1,983.
This is the race to replace Rep. John Frullo, who is retiring from the seat that represents Lubbock.
In the March 1 four-way contest, Glasheen drew 42 percent, Tepper 40 percent.
There is no Democrat candidate. The winner of this runoff wins the seat.
Click here - for complete election results.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.