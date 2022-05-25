Early vote: Tepper leading Dist. 84 run-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting results show Carl Tepper is leading in the run-off for Texas House District 84 against David Glasheen.

Early results show Tepper with 59.63%, 2,929 votes; Glasheen drew 40.37%, 1,983.

This is the race to replace Rep. John Frullo, who is retiring from the seat that represents Lubbock.

In the March 1 four-way contest, Glasheen drew 42 percent, Tepper 40 percent.

There is no Democrat candidate. The winner of this runoff wins the seat.

