Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Grand jury charges Licona in May 2 attempted kidnapping

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona.
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man punched in the face by a Lubbock mother while allegedly trying to kidnap her 4-year-old has been formally charged by a grand jury.

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29, has been indicted by a jury, charged with attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping in the May 2 incident.

The mother told police she was with her child paying their rent when Licona reached into her car and tried to grab the child. She punched Licona in the face and told him to back away before Licona left the scene, according to the police report.

Police say Special Victims Unit detectives identified Licona as the suspect within five hours. Licona was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals before 2 p.m. on May 3, 2022, in the 4300 block of Boston Avenue.

Licona is also facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident in August 2021, when a mother called police to report she found Licona in bed with her 7-year-old child. While on the phone with 911, the mother told dispatchers Licona started running away down an alley, where he “jumped right in front of” her car.

As of May 25, Licona is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center without bond, for an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Locations impacted include... Levelland, Morton, Sundown, Needmore, Bledsoe, Enochs, Muleshoe...
Storms exiting area after producing heavy rainfall
2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather...
Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
19-year-old killed in Seagraves plane crash

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Joint statement from Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD regarding Uvalde CISD...
Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock ISD and Frenship release joint statement about Uvalde school shooting
After a very chilly morning, temperatures this afternoon again will run 10 to 15 degrees below...
Drying Out, Heating Up
City offices to be closed Memorial Day