Grand jury charges Licona in May 2 attempted kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man punched in the face by a Lubbock mother while allegedly trying to kidnap her 4-year-old has been formally charged by a grand jury.

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29, has been indicted by a jury, charged with attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping in the May 2 incident.

The mother told police she was with her child paying their rent when Licona reached into her car and tried to grab the child. She punched Licona in the face and told him to back away before Licona left the scene, according to the police report.

Police say Special Victims Unit detectives identified Licona as the suspect within five hours. Licona was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals before 2 p.m. on May 3, 2022, in the 4300 block of Boston Avenue.

Licona is also facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident in August 2021, when a mother called police to report she found Licona in bed with her 7-year-old child. While on the phone with 911, the mother told dispatchers Licona started running away down an alley, where he “jumped right in front of” her car.

As of May 25, Licona is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center without bond, for an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer.

