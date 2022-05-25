Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riot

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Riot, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull.

He is the sweetest guy ever! He has lots of energy and is super smart. Riot loves hugs and thinks he’s a lapdog. He gets along well with other dogs. Riot is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fiona.

