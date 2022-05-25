Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New Mexico sheriff’s deputy arrested after child sex abuse images found

Robert Jesse Strand, Sandoval County Sheriff's Deputy, was arrested after images of child...
Robert Jesse Strand, Sandoval County Sheriff's Deputy, was arrested after images of child sexual abuse were found on his devices, according to the New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.(New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Sandoval County New Mexico Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Wednesday after images of child sexual abuse were found on the deputy’s devices, according to the New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Multiple search warrants were conducted in Sandoval County after Special Agents with the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation of child sexual exploitation revealed Deputy Robert Jesse Strand was the suspect, Balderas said.

“All children deserve to be safe in our community, and we will intervene to mitigate child exploitation in New Mexico,” said Attorney General Balderas.

This case was investigated by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and assisted by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, and the Bernalillo Police Department.

Anyone with information relating to suspected child predators is encouraged to contact federal or local law enforcement or make an anonymous report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Sandoval County is north of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Locations impacted include... Levelland, Morton, Sundown, Needmore, Bledsoe, Enochs, Muleshoe...
Storms exiting area after producing heavy rainfall
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather...
Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Andrews Economic Development Corporation
$1.5M invested to support new business park in Andrews
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
Lea County Sheriff's Office
Toddler in critical condition in Lubbock after Hobbs shooting