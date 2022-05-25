Oceans of Possibilities: 2022 Summer Reading program at Lubbock Public Library

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Public Library invites you to dive into summer reading from May 31- July 31. This year the theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”. We will have FREE activities for all ages, all summer long. Some activities include: crafts, movie nights, Nerf wars, musicians, laser tag, and many more. Plus, we are excited to offer an incredible slate of programs just for adults including: women’s self-defense classes, an adult comedy night, crafts, gardening tips and a line dancing class.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program is open to all ages with activities, weekly prize drawings, storytimes, a reading challenge, and more. To participate in the reading challenge, visit lubbock.readsquared.com or download the READsquared App. No library card is required to participate! For those participating in READsquared, we will have some incredible prizes including:

PlayStation 5 Consoles

Oculus Virtual Reality Headsets

$100 United Supermarkets Gift Cards

STEM Activity Kits

Gift Cards to Local Businesses

And More!

For a full schedule of our free activities, check out our 2022 Summer Reading Program Guide on our website or pick up a copy at your local library. Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” begins on May 31. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2022

