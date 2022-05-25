Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Oceans of Possibilities: 2022 Summer Reading program at Lubbock Public Library

Oceans of Possibilities 2022 Summer Reading at Lubbock Public Library
Oceans of Possibilities 2022 Summer Reading at Lubbock Public Library(Lubbock Public Library)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Public Library invites you to dive into summer reading from May 31- July 31. This year the theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”. We will have FREE activities for all ages, all summer long. Some activities include: crafts, movie nights, Nerf wars, musicians, laser tag, and many more. Plus, we are excited to offer an incredible slate of programs just for adults including: women’s self-defense classes, an adult comedy night, crafts, gardening tips and a line dancing class.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program is open to all ages with activities, weekly prize drawings, storytimes, a reading challenge, and more. To participate in the reading challenge, visit lubbock.readsquared.com or download the READsquared App. No library card is required to participate! For those participating in READsquared, we will have some incredible prizes including:

  • PlayStation 5 Consoles
  • Oculus Virtual Reality Headsets
  • $100 United Supermarkets Gift Cards
  • STEM Activity Kits
  • Gift Cards to Local Businesses
  • And More!

For a full schedule of our free activities, check out our 2022 Summer Reading Program Guide on our website or pick up a copy at your local library. Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” begins on May 31. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Locations impacted include... Levelland, Morton, Sundown, Needmore, Bledsoe, Enochs, Muleshoe...
Storms exiting area after producing heavy rainfall
2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather...
Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
19-year-old killed in Seagraves plane crash

Latest News

Peter Frampton, rock guitar pioneer Duane Eddy and special guests take the stage for Buddy...
Peter Frampton and Duane Eddy to lead all-star lineup at Buddy Holly’s 85th birthday celebration
Seth Brillon, 18, died unexpectedly May 14, 2022 and was in the Frenship High School marching...
Frenship father asking for community’s help after death of son
The Lubbock Lupus Group hosts Power of Purple walk to raise awareness for the disease.
Lubbock Lupus Group hosts awareness walk hoping to help find a cure
Salvation Army
New ‘Passage’ program keeping teens off the street