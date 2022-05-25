One killed after truck rollover on US 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock man has been reported killed after a Peterbilt truck rolled on Highway 84, and water on the road played a factor, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS stated the crash occurred at 6:29, Tuesday evening. Abraham Herrera, 48, was driving in the eastbound lanes on US 84. According to DPS, rainy conditions and standing water on the roadway contributed to Herrera’s truck losing control.

The truck went off the edge of the highway on the righthand side, rolled over and came to a stop in the ditch.

Herrera was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries from the crash, DPS stated.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.