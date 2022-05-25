Local Listings
Paxton, Garza to face off for TX attorney general in November

Texas Capitol
Texas Capitol(KBTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ken Paxton cruised to victory over George P. Bush in the Republican primary run-off for attorney general Tuesday, with Paxton garnering about two-thirds of votes.

MORE: George P. Bush’s defeat could be the end of the line for a four-generation political dynasty

In the Democratic run-off, Rochelle Mercedes Garza defeated Joe Jaworski, with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Click here - for complete election results.

