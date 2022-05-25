Paxton, Garza to face off for TX attorney general in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ken Paxton cruised to victory over George P. Bush in the Republican primary run-off for attorney general Tuesday, with Paxton garnering about two-thirds of votes.

In the Democratic run-off, Rochelle Mercedes Garza defeated Joe Jaworski, with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

