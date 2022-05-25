Local Listings
Plainview officer injured with vehicle, 18-year-old arrested

18 year-old Kameron Balderas
18 year-old Kameron Balderas(Plainview Police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after being accused of injuring the officer with a vehicle on Sunday morning.

At 1:20 a.m., Plainview police officers were called to the 1100 block of Ennis Street in Plainview with reports of a loud party where multiple vehicles were blocking driveways.

When officers arrived, they saw several juveniles running out of the front and back doors of the home and getting into vehicles.

One officer tried to stop one of the people from driving away. The driver, 18-year-old Kameron Balderas, sped up and drove away. The officer was not able to move out of the way and was hit by the side mirror of the vehicle.

The officer had minor injuries and was treated at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.

Balderas was identified and found a short time later. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

