A return of the warm, dry conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cool air we felt today will be quickly replaced for the rest of the week with highs climbing into the triple digits for the holiday weekend.

Holiday weekend forecast (KCBD)

Before the warm-up, a cool night is ahead of us with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. Skies will clear out and winds will die down as the sun sets this evening.

Temperatures return to normal for Thursday afternoon. A high of 87 degrees forecasted tomorrow will put us right at our average for this time of year. Sunny and dry conditions tomorrow with lighter winds from the west about 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow (KCBD)

Warm and dry is the trend through the holiday weekend. Highs in the 90s Friday with breezy winds. Breezy again Saturday, highs topping out in the lower 100s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.