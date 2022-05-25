Runels sentenced to 40 years for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kevin Runels has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Runels will serve his sentence with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Runels was arrested back in September 2018 when a SWAT team serving a narcotics search warrant used the Ballistic Engineered Armored Response vehicle, the BEAR, to break through the metal doors of a house in the 1500 block of 24th Street.
