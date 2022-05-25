South Plains Food Bank preparing for increase in demand during the summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As school lets out for the summer, the South Plains Food Bank (SPFB) is preparing to meet the demand of families in need.

“During the school year you might see us do six, seven hundred meals a week,” Baker said. “During the summer that moves up to like 2,000 meals a week. It’s, it’s a huge increase.”

While students are in school, they get two free meals a day. Now that school is out, that isn’t the case. Parents are having to come up with 10 more meals a week.

“We are aiming to kind of give some relief from that and to offer them those 10 meals back,” Director of Communications, Morgan Baker, said.

Also, with the pandemic and inflation more people are now facing food insecurity than before.

“We saw a lot of people having to come to us for the first time during the last couple of years,” Baker said.

SPFB has partnered up with the Talkington School for Young Women Leaders to launch it’s summer feeding program on May 31. It is intended to meet the demand.

“It is a way that we are providing meals to all the kids that are no longer in school that are missing out on 10 meals a week and their parents are going to have to provide that, or their grandparents, or whomever they live with,” Baker said.

To make sure the kids are aware of the program in their area, the food bank will do giveaways using the programs.

“We are doing weekly drawings for things like gift cards, bikes, and Nintendo switches at the end of the summer,” Baker said.

Baker says anyone under the age of 18 qualifies for the summer feeding program, no questions asked.

For information on what program is near you, visit the link below:

https://www.spfb.org/childrens-feeding/

