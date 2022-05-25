WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech wins Big 12 Baseball Championship opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Texas Tech scored 3 runs in the second to take the early lead, including an RBI single from Parker Kelly.

Dillon Carter hit a 2 run triple in the sixth to extend the Red Raiders lead to 5-0

Freshman Mason Molina got the start for the Red Raider taking a no-hitter into the seventh. He finished with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings, giving up three runs.

Tech pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the game.

This is the first of three years that the Big 12 Baseball Championship will be held at Globe Life Field in Texas. 22 of the last 25 years it was held in Oklahoma City.

The Red Raiders (37-18) move into the winner’s bracket and will next face the Oklahoma/West Virginia winner 7:30pm Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.