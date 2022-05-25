Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech wins Big 12 Baseball Championship opener

The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big...
The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Texas Tech scored 3 runs in the second to take the early lead, including an RBI single from Parker Kelly.

Dillon Carter hit a 2 run triple in the sixth to extend the Red Raiders lead to 5-0

Freshman Mason Molina got the start for the Red Raider taking a no-hitter into the seventh. He finished with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings, giving up three runs.

Tech pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the game.

This is the first of three years that the Big 12 Baseball Championship will be held at Globe Life Field in Texas. 22 of the last 25 years it was held in Oklahoma City.

The Red Raiders (37-18) move into the winner’s bracket and will next face the Oklahoma/West Virginia winner 7:30pm Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Locations impacted include... Levelland, Morton, Sundown, Needmore, Bledsoe, Enochs, Muleshoe...
Storms exiting area after producing heavy rainfall
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
2 injured, 1 seriously in shooting at 50th and Belmont Ave
2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting
A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather...
Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains

Latest News

Texas Tech enters the 2022 Big 12 Championship as the 2-seed and will kick things off on...
No. 8 Tech opens Big 12 Championship Wednesday
South Plains College has confirmed that Texans Head Coach Steve Green has accepted a job with...
Steve Green joining Red Raiders staff
Mito Pereira, of Chile, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of...
Pereira finishes third at PGA Championship
Texas Tech will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championships. The Red Raiders will face No. 7...
No. 2 seed Texas Tech to face No. 7 Kansas State Wednesday in Big 12 Championship