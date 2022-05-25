Local Listings
Two crashes shutting down north I-27, no injuries reported

Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to crashes on North I-27, north of the Lubbock Preston Smith International airport, causing traffic to close.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of the 7500 block of north I-27, near east Keuka Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway.

