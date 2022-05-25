Two crashes shutting down north I-27, no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to crashes on North I-27, north of the Lubbock Preston Smith International airport, causing traffic to close.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of the 7500 block of north I-27, near east Keuka Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.