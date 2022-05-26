Local Listings
After rainfall, City of Lubbock asks citizens to help with mosquito potential

(KNOE)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After recent rainfall on the South Plains, the City of Lubbock is asking citizens to dump possible standing water on their property to help prevent potential mosquitos from growing.

Parts of the City of Lubbock received between 2-4 inches of rain over the course of recent storms.

The City issued a release on Thursday, reminding residents to eliminate standing water on their property whenever possible as mosquitoes use this as a nesting ground to reproduce.

The City of Lubbock Vector Control Department is responsible for surveying, monitoring and controlling mosquito populations within the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County. The community can provide a valuable service by calling to report mosquito problems in specific areas. Complaint calls are helpful in pinpointing “hotspots” for mosquitos. This helps the Vector Control Department direct surveillance and control efforts to these areas. The public may submit mosquito complaints by leaving a message on the mosquito hotline: 806-775-3110

For more information on vector control, visit mylubbock.us/vector-control.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

