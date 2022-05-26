Local Listings
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Details emerge about Uvalde shooter

  • The Uvalde school shooter texted a girl in Germany just before killing 21 people at an elementary school
  • Police say he had no criminal history and are still investigating why he targeted the school
  • Follow the latest developments here: GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Plainview teen arrested after police say he hit an officer with his car

Abbott Nutrition plans to resume production next week

