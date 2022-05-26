Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Details emerge about Uvalde shooter

The Uvalde school shooter texted a girl in Germany just before killing 21 people at an elementary school

Police say he had no criminal history and are still investigating why he targeted the school

Follow the latest developments here: GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Plainview teen arrested after police say he hit an officer with his car

Investigators say Kameron Balderas sped off when officers broke up a house party and hit an officer with the side mirror

The officer suffered minor injuries

More here: Plainview officer injured with vehicle, 18-year-old arrested

Abbott Nutrition plans to resume production next week

Formula company Abbott Nutrition apologized for its role in the baby formula shortage

The FDA revealed that the company’s plant in Michigan had a leaky roof and standing water on the floor

Read the latest on the shortage here: FDA chief struggles to explain slow response on baby formula

