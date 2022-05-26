Local Listings
Flameless vigil planned at Charles A. Guy Park in memory of Uvalde victims

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A flameless vigil will take place in Lubbock in memory of the students and teachers who lost their lives after a shooter stormed a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

LBK Lights for Uvalde will be held at Charles A. Guy Park near 87th and Memphis Friday night. Starting at 8:30 p.m., citizens are encouraged to bring flashlights, neon lights or cell phone lights.

19 children and two teachers were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

READ MORE: Texas elementary school shooting: What we know

Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B announced Wednesday it will donate $500,000 to the families affected from the mass shooting. All H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also help via in-store donations for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100.

Additionally, Uvalde CISD announced a memorial fund for the families of Robb Elementary. An account has been set up at First State Bank of Uvalde. Zelle donations are accepted at robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund An official account with First State Bank has been set up for donations through UCISD to...

Posted by Uvalde CISD on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

