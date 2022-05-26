Flameless vigil planned at Charles A. Guy Park in memory of Uvalde victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A flameless vigil will take place in Lubbock in memory of the students and teachers who lost their lives after a shooter stormed a Texas elementary school Tuesday.

LBK Lights for Uvalde will be held at Charles A. Guy Park near 87th and Memphis Friday night. Starting at 8:30 p.m., citizens are encouraged to bring flashlights, neon lights or cell phone lights.

A flameless vigil in memory of the students and teachers who lost their lives on Tuesday, May 24th. (KCBD)

19 children and two teachers were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B announced Wednesday it will donate $500,000 to the families affected from the mass shooting. All H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also help via in-store donations for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100.

Additionally, Uvalde CISD announced a memorial fund for the families of Robb Elementary. An account has been set up at First State Bank of Uvalde. Zelle donations are accepted at robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund An official account with First State Bank has been set up for donations through UCISD to... Posted by Uvalde CISD on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

