Hobbs prohibits fireworks due to extreme drought and wildfire risks

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lea, Eddy, Chavez and Roosevelt Counties in New Mexico have banned the retail sale and use of certain fireworks in their jurisdictions due to extreme drought and wildfire risks. Those counties include the towns of Hobbs, Roswell, Carlsbad and Portales.

Lea County officials say the county is in a state of exceptional drought, as well as more than 70 percent of the state and bordering counties in Texas are in extreme to exceptional drought.

Wildfires have recently burned more than 400,000 acres in New Mexico.

The fireworks to be prohibited include aerial shell kit-reloadable tubes, aerial spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, stick-type rockets, and roman candles (able to shoot balls of flames 50-60 plus feet in the air), shells, chasers, and firecrackers.

No vendor will be allowed to sell these items within Hobbs city limits, and no person will be allowed to light them. These restrictions are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Fire Chief Young said, “While the City of Hobbs wishes to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day, there are certain precautions needed to protect life and property. The rural region of our community places our residents at a very high risk of wildfire without following the proper precautions. It is critical we mitigate the potential of wildfires as much as possible. We hope to educate those we serve on the need for this restriction and to encourage them to help keep our community safe.”

The City of Hobbs Community Fourth of July Fireworks Show to be held on Friday, July 1st is subject to change or be canceled due to drought conditions. If it is held, it will be conducted by trained and certified professionals and with the City of Hobbs Fire Marshal’s Office present. Continue to follow the City of Hobbs and Hobbs Fire Department for current updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.