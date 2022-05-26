Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Karen

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Karen, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit bull.

Karen is a total love bug once she gets to know you. She also gets along with other dogs. Karen is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Riot.

