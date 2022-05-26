Lamesa exchange student organizes ‘Run for Ukraine,’ happening Saturday

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old Lamesa exchange student from Kazakhstan has organized a 5K charity run/walk, “Run for Ukraine,” happening at Forrest Park in Lamesa on Saturday, May 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Adult tickets are $30, $20 for kids 18 and under.

Their goal is to raise money and donate it to non-profit organizations in Ukraine.

You can buy tickets here: https://bit.ly/3Ll0WcO

Follow them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/7537424839663431/

