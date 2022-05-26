Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LISD: Ralph Ramon named Monterey HS Head Baseball Coach

LISD: Ralph Ramon named Monterey HS Head Baseball Coach
LISD: Ralph Ramon named Monterey HS Head Baseball Coach(Lubbock ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**From Lubbock Independent School District**

The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today that Coach Ralph Ramon is taking the helm of the Monterey High School baseball program. Coach Ramon will move from assistant coach to head baseball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. He has served as the varsity assistant baseball coach for the Plainsmen since 2014. Coach Ramon replaces Kent Meador, who recently announced his retirement.

“We are excited to name Coach Ramon as the fourth baseball coach in Monterey High School history, " said Lubbock ISD Executive Director of Athletics Mike Meeks. “His leadership, integrity and dedication to the Plainsmen baseball program is top notch.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Abraham 'Abe' Herrera was tragically taken from this world on May 24, 2022.
Lubbock man dies in truck rollover, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
With a 4-day instructional week at Lockney I. S. D. this school year, teachers moved grading...
Lockney teachers get weekend back, student scores improve after switch to 4-day instructional week
(Source: MGN)
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

Latest News

Customized Texas Tech Football jerseys coming this fall
Texas Tech, Big 12 announce non-conference game times
The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big...
WATCH: Texas Tech wins Big 12 Baseball Championship opener
Texas Tech enters the 2022 Big 12 Championship as the 2-seed and will kick things off on...
No. 8 Tech opens Big 12 Championship Wednesday
South Plains College has confirmed that Texans Head Coach Steve Green has accepted a job with...
Steve Green joining Red Raiders staff