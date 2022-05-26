LISD: Ralph Ramon named Monterey HS Head Baseball Coach

**From Lubbock Independent School District**

The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today that Coach Ralph Ramon is taking the helm of the Monterey High School baseball program. Coach Ramon will move from assistant coach to head baseball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. He has served as the varsity assistant baseball coach for the Plainsmen since 2014. Coach Ramon replaces Kent Meador, who recently announced his retirement.

“We are excited to name Coach Ramon as the fourth baseball coach in Monterey High School history, " said Lubbock ISD Executive Director of Athletics Mike Meeks. “His leadership, integrity and dedication to the Plainsmen baseball program is top notch.”

