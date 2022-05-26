Man killed in moped crash in North Lubbock
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash in mid-May at the intersection Boston Ave. and 2nd Place.
On May 16, officers responded to the area for a crash with serious injuries. 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez was taken to UMC. He died at the hospital on May 25, according to police.
Investigators say Ramirez was driving a moped in the 2600 block of 2nd Place when he crashed into a SUV driven by 74-year-old Alberto Elizondo. Elizondo was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
